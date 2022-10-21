Vaccine bus set to return Nov. 6

The COVID-19 vaccination bus will be returning to the Island on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 9 am to 5 pm, according to Tisbury health agent Maura Valley. Vaccinations are available for individuals over 6 months old and boosters will be available for eligible individuals over 5 years old. Appointments are required and can be made at Vaccine Registration (color.com).

According to a fact sheet provided with the press release, these are the vaccines that will be available:

Moderna 6 months-5 years

Pfizer 5-11 years 1st and 2nd Dose

Pfizer 12+ 1st and 2nd Dose

Pfizer 5-11 years Bivalent booster

Pfizer 12+ Bivalent Booster

Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine/ “Updated” Booster: The bivalent COVID-19 vaccines include a component of the original virus strain to provide broad protection against COVID-19 and a component of the omicron variant to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant. These are called bivalent COVID-19 vaccines because they contain these two components. A bivalent COVID-19 vaccine may also be referred to as “updated” COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.



The FDA authorized bivalent formulations of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for use as a single booster dose at least two months after completing primary or booster vaccination.



According to the CDC, if you recently had COVID-19, you may consider delaying your next vaccine dose by three months from the date your symptoms started — or, if you had no symptoms, when you first received a positive test. Studies have shown that increased time between infection and vaccination may improve your immune response.



The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals 5 years of age and older.



A single booster dose with an updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine provides broad protection against COVID-19 and is expected to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the currently circulating Omicron variant.

If you are eligible for an updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster, the updated booster dose that you receive does not need to be from the same manufacturer that made the vaccine that you received for your primary vaccination or previous booster with a monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.