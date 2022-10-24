‘Back and Forth Across the Pond,’ a concert by Music Street musicians

1 of 3

The West Tisbury library hosts an in-person concert featuring Music Street musicians

on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 4 pm. Music Street’s fall concert will showcase the great song tradition of Great Britain and America in a program titled “Back and Forth Across the Pond.” Two awardwinning graduates of the Longy School of Music, soprano Hannah Meloy and baritone David Mather, will be accompanied by pianist Diane Katzenberg Braun. The drama of war, the sea, love, and political ambition will alternate with duets from Broadway and a touch of Gilbert and Sullivan, a press release from the library states.

Music Street founder Braun grew up in Baltimore, where she graduated from the Peabody preparatory program, and studied with teachers from the Peabody Conservatory and Goucher College. At the age of 16 she was invited by Argentinian violinist and Yehudi Menuhin protégé Alberto Lysy to study chamber music in Italy for the summer. She is a graduate of Oberlin College, where she majored in sociology, having spent one year in the Oberlin Conservatory. Braun also did postgraduate work in music theory and history at Brandeis University. After 25 years of teaching piano privately, and at the Groton School and Indian Hill Arts, she returned to school in 1999, graduating with honors from the New England Conservatory, earning a master of music degree in collaborative piano.

“As the founder and artistic director of Music Street, Braun aims to share the joy and innovation of unique musical programs as a means of connecting to audiences in the many venues where they perform. She especially values annual visits to the homeless shelter Rosie’s Place in Boston and the two Spaulding Rehab Hospitals,” the release says. “Music Street has an enthusiastic audience for their lively narrated concert series at the West Tisbury library … All Music Street musicians are awardwinning graduates of Boston’s New England Conservatory and the Longy School of Music of Bard College.”

Soprano Hannah Meloy is an emerging artist in the Boston area “who works to enrich and give back to her community through her music,” the library’s release states. With an affinity for interpreting art song, she was chosen as a young artist at the Stratton Mountain Vocal Workshop at the 2018 Manchester Music Festival, where she performed alongside Warren Jones, Sidney Outlaw, Renee Tatum, and Elaine Alvarez.

In addition to her work as a performer, Meloy has a passion for teaching aspiring singers of all levels. She maintains a private teaching studio in Arlington.

Baritone David Thomas Mather is a versatile and adaptive vocalist, the release says, “who embraces a wide body of repertoire from the early Baroque to German lieder to musical theater, and seeks to draw inspiration from both classical and contemporary style in his performance.”

Recent performances include Bach’s BWV 106 and BWV 56, and Schubert’s “Winterreise.” He also was the first-place winner of the 2022 Chicago songSLAM Competition, premiering a brand-new art song as both poet and performer. A professional chorister in Boston, Mather sings primarily as a member of Carduus, an intimate new vocal ensemble that regularly performs at Jordan Hall as an affiliated ensemble through the New England Conservatory. He has given concerts for audiences in North America and Europe, performing at venues including Notre Dame Cathedral and la Madeleine.

The concert is sponsored by the Friends of the West Tisbury Library and the West Tisbury Library Foundation. It is free and open to the public.