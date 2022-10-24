Smith Patrick Kavanagh-Coogan

Evan Kavanagh-Coogan and Patrick Coogan of Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Smith Patrick Kavanagh-Coogan, on Oct. 17, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Smith weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and joins big sister Etta.

Skye Frances Punches

Emelia Punches and Nathaniel Punches of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Skye Frances Punches, on Oct. 17, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Skye weighed 7 pounds, 9.7 ounces.

Elisa Victoria Santos Oliveira

Fabianne Oliveira and Claudiomiro Oliveira of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Elisa Victoria Santos Oliveira, on Oct. 20, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Elisa weighed 6 pounds, 15.6 ounces.

Sawyer Scott Castro-Goldin

Ava Castro and Scott Goldin of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Sawyer Scott Castro-Goldin, on Oct. 21, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Sawyer weighed 9 pounds, 12 ounces.