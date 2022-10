Join the Martha’s Vineyard Museum for a unique trick-or-treat experience on Monday, Oct. 31, from 4:30 to 7:30 pm. Ghouls, ghosts, and goblins will gather to explore the spooky fun around the museum campus, so don your costume and bring the whole family. Multiple trick-or-treat stations, snacks, and Halloween movies. Email events@mvmuseum.org or call 508-627-4441 for more information.