Keep on truckin’ 

1 of 9

On Saturday, children gathered for the 9th annual Truckin’ MV sponsored by Vineyard Montessori School at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

Along with excavators, dump trucks and other big wheeled-trucks, little tikes got a chance to see police cruisers and fire apparatus up close. (We hear our own Dylan Plath, son of Dave Plath, even found the button to make announcements from inside one of the police vehicles.)

The event included live music from the Pinkletinks, pizza, face painting and a raffle.