Panhandle Road conduit work to begin

West Tisbury announced to its residents online that Eversource will be “upgrading the underground electric system in your neighborhood by installing new manholes, conduit, and cable within the road.” The work is scheduled to last from Monday, Oct. 24 through Tuesday, Nov. 15, and construction work hours are Mondays through Saturdays from 7 am to 5 pm. This schedule is subject to change based on “weather and other unexpected circumstances.”

According to the announcement, about 4,000 feet of new conduit and manholes will be installed on Panhandle Road from the intersections it shares with State Road and Middle Road.

“When incorporated into the electrical grid, this upgrade will benefit approximately 2,400 customers in this area and further Up-Island and will also facilitate future customer connections,” the announcement states.

Eversource will be working with local officials on the project and “signage and traffic patterns.” The area will see single-lane traffic while construction is happening.

On Monday, a cloudy day forecasted to have rain, saw no construction work being done on the announced route. The Times reached out to Eversource about when the work is scheduled to start this week but has not received an answer yet.

For more information, contact Eversource community relations manager Ronit Goldstein at ronit.goldstein@eversource.com or at 617-966-8459.