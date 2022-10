Join the Martha’s Vineyard Tea Club on Zoom for their monthly meeting with the Chilmark library, where they’ll discuss October’s tea choice, black tea. Lovers of tea will gather online on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 4 pm. Pick up your tea previous to the discussion, and get ready to learn all about black Kenya Kosabei tea. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up, receive your tea, and get the Zoom invite. Free. Sponsored by the Friends of the Chilmark Library. 508-645-3360.