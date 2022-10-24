Writing from the Heart: Welcome back

I am welcoming myself back to the column. As some of you might know, I took a mini sabbatical to rewrite my memoir, the one that got 17 rejections. When I finally dragged myself to the manuscript to begin the work, there should have been a graphic of the skull and crossbones. Instead of being angry at all those editors who said thanks but no thanks, I read and reread, and shamefully totally agreed with them.

It was a book that needed a book doctor. And even though I didn’t go to medical school, I thought I could be an attending physician. I took its temperature, and the thermometer broke. I looked for a heartbeat, and it had AFib. I looked for its blood pressure, and all I could find was blood. I promptly put the thing away for a rainy day. And you may have noticed, we had a drought this summer, so I not only didn’t do any rewriting, I didn’t do any writing. At all.

But since I’m in a wonderful, supportive writing group, after five Tuesdays in a row saying, “Sorry guys, I have nothing to read,” I managed to dash off some of the following, just to let them know they should never do what I had done.

Writing group is happening soon

I haven’t written word or tune

I had a column long ago

But when I quit so did the flow

It’s not as if my brain stopped short

I’m always quick with a retort

But when there’s no one

On the other end

The energy I’d normally spend

Became what Netflix had on

Trend

The work I’d do

with rhymes and reason

(Now became so out of season)

Seemed somehow like

a kind of

Treason

And Writing sat upon the block

No thoughts no words that I could grock

And me with nothing much to grind

I swung and chopped and

lost my mind.

So if you’re writing every day

Please don’t stop

it doesn’t pay

When you take that little break

Getting back’s no piece of cake

It’s more like drinking castor oil

Like watching pots of water boil

But there was a gift in all this time

Away from reason, missing rhyme

To realize what this column meant

To get to rant and let me vent

I got to write this silly poem

And lucky me

I’m welcomed home.