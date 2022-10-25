Aquinnah: Homecoming Weekend, and ‘Rizing’

This weekend is Homecoming Weekend at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. On Saturday, Nantucket High School will be coming to participate in the annual ritual known as the “Vineyard Cup.” The football teams will compete for the cup — Nantucket won it last year, can the Vineyard win it back? Along with the football game, there will be boys’ and girls’ soccer and girls’ field hockey. It will be an overly dramatic day of sports culminating in the homecoming dance at the high school. Put on your purple and white and come root for the Vineyard in this epic rivalry.

Prior to the homecoming games, Martha’s Vineyard Community Services will host their first-ever Fall Festival from 9:30 am to noon. There will be fun activities for adults and kids presented by Connect to End Violence, Island Wide Youth Collaborative, Disability Services, Island Counseling Center, and the Early Childhood Center. There is no admission fee, and everyone is welcome.

This Saturday come by the library between noon and 3 pm to show off your Halloween costume and get some treats. There will be trick or treating this year in Aquinnah on Halloween. The list of people who are accepting trick or treaters is being created and will be finalized the day of Halloween. If you would like to get trick or treaters, let me know and if you would like the list, send me a message via Facebook or email me at mlpurves@yahoo.com.

The super fun and spooky dance/theater piece, “Rizing” is back this season. Created by Jesse Jason and Abbie Bender, “Rizing” takes place in an old house in Oak Bluffs and it’s definitely worth the trip down-Island. Shows are this weekend and early next week. Tickets at eventcreate.com/e/rizing2.

The next Neighborhood Convention will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 11 am at the Federated Church in Edgartown. The theme will be, “On Duty on the Vineyard” with Bruce McNamee, the Edgartown Chief of Police. Everyone is welcome and you are encouraged to bring your own lunch.

Congratulations to our town clerk, Gabbi Camilleri, who welcomed a new grandson on Oct. 21. Sawyer Scott Castro-Goldin was born to Gabbi’s daughter, Ava Castro and her husband, Scotty Goldin. Sawyer is lucky to have big sister, Wren, to show him the ropes. Happy Birthday to Curtis Langer, who celebrated by riding the MS Ride in New York City this past weekend, the day before his birthday. Happy Birthday to Katie Carroll who celebrates on Oct. 27, Kathy Newman and Buddy Vanderhoop who both share Oct. 29, Alren Roth, Oct. 30 and Halloween baby, Carla Cuch, who celebrates on Oct. 31.