Brian D. LeBeau

Brian David LeBeau, formerly of South Hadley, and more recently of Vineyard Haven, passed away on Oct. 22, 2022, at 60 years of age, after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Most people knew Brian as the owner and operator of MV Auto Detailing. He was passionate about his work, and took great pride in “transforming the Island, one vehicle at a time.” His ability to do this was rewarded with winning the “Best of the Island” in his category four years in a row. His business success allowed him to engage in many philanthropic efforts for a variety of Island charities. Brian’s greatest source of joy was his fellowship in AA, where he worked with

his home group and served as sponsor and mentor to a number of Island residents. Through AA, and helping others, he was able to develop into a more mature and authentic man, and what he would deem the best version of himself. His 11 years of sobriety were the most rewarding and accomplished of his life.

Most did not know that Brian was also a master carpenter, and could fix most anything mechanical. He was a fierce and loyal friend, and was graced with a quick and agile mind, a strong, intuitive sense about others, a fantastic singing voice, and a great sense of humor. He was loved, and will be missed, by many.

Brian leaves no surviving family, other than his fellow AA members and many loyal customers, who became like family to him. A celebration of life will take place in May 2023, with a short ceremony at Gay Head Lighthouse and a reception at the Baptist Parish Hall, the location for his AA home group, on Williams Street in Vineyard Haven. Details will be forthcoming in the spring.

In Brian’s memory, please consider making a donation to the Vineyard House for Sober Living at vineyardhouse.org.