Harvest happiness

Young and old alike gathered at the Ag Society fairgrounds for this year’s Harvest Festival. Whether you were up for a pie-eating contest or just wanted to hug an alpaca, the schedule was filled with fun events. Live music was part of the day’s lineup, as well as lots of face painting and pumpkin decorating, and even an Amity Island Horse Archery demonstration. It was a great way to get back out there and meet up with friends and neighbors after a long summer. Photographer Dena Porter was there to capture the fun.