Spotty cell service continues

Islanders may be noticing reduced cellular service in areas of Edgartown, which, according to Town Administrator James Hagerty at Monday’s select board meeting, is due to a failure of a backhaul switch in the network.

Comcast and AT&T workers are currently working to remedy the problem. Hagerty said it was expected the problem would be fixed Monday evening, however the issues with the service have continued into Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, Edgartown Police Department issued a notice via social media that additional technicians are set to be arriving on Island Tuesday, and will hopefully resolve the problem shortly.