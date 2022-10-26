OBA announces 2023 Pride weekend

A press release issued by the Oak Bluffs Business Association on Friday announced its plans for the Island’s 2023 Pride Weekend, after securing its first donation.

The OBA, particularly the organization’s vice president, Sofie Green, who also serves as the Pride chair, was extolled by Boston Pride for her work regarding June’s LGBTQ+ Pride Parade and Drag Queen Brunch — the first ever Martha’s Vineyard Pride weekend — for “fostering diversity, unity, visibility, and dignity.”

Per the release, Boston Pride just recently granted the OBA $1,500 for its “ongoing work in supporting the mission of Boston Pride: to produce events and activities to achieve inclusivity, equality, respect, and awareness in Greater Boston and beyond.”

In alignment with the goals of Boston Pride, Green and her team were praised for their efforts in advocacy and education, in addition to the successful collaboration garnered by local ties.

Along with OBA president and LGBTQ+ community ally Larkin Stallings, the organization has made an undeniably positive impact, the release states, “by building and strengthening community connections.”

June’s event, stated the release, was “filled with love, celebration, tears, and gratitude,” and its success triggered the OBA to continue the celebratory weekend annually.

The first donation paves the way to beginning the process of booking talent and working out specifics.

For those interested in becoming a sponsor for the 2023 event, which will take place June 9- 11, the OBA ask that you reach out to sofiegreen@me.com.