Driver cited after bus hits pedestrian

A bus driver has been cited for failure to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk following an accident at Five Corners Monday morning in Vineyard Haven, according to Tisbury Police.

At about 5:30 am, video shows a VTA bus turning from Beach Street to Water Street, striking a person, and launching the individual several feet across the asphalt.

The bus driver’s name is Jordan Maldonado Alvares, according to Tisbury Police. Tisbury Police Lt. Bill Brigham said the pedestrian was taken away by ambulance.

Lt. Brigham said there may have been mitigating circumstances to what occurred. He said the driver told police he had eyes on another pedestrian across Five Corners who was looking at his phone and that it was while the driver was keeping track of that individual that the pedestrian was struck.

A video on GoMV.com, which has a webcam fixed on the intersection, shows an individual crossing Beach Road toward Martha’s Bike Rental & Sales with what appears to be a cell phone in hand. After the bus struck the pedestrian that person hurries back across the street toward the injured person.

VTA administrator Angie Gompert couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.