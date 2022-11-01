Aquinnah: Insurance enrollment, pop-up book sale, and state elections

There were some spooky happenings this past weekend — the film festival showed some creepy movies at the Grange Hall, and the museum hosted Halloween on the Hill. Aquilla at the Cliffs held a Halloween scavenger hunt on Sunday, which took people all over the cliffs searching for clues. There was the site-specific show, “Rizing” created by Abby Bender and Jesse Jason. Of course, there was also trick-or-treating around town on Monday night. With all of that activity, the ghosts and goblins should have gotten it out of their systems and will hopefully be quiet until next year. But you never know.

The open enrollment period for Massachusetts Health Insurance began on Nov. 1 and runs through Jan. 23. You can check your eligibility, change your plan, and enroll. It is open enrollment for Medicare as well until Dec. 7. For both plans you can use the health connector website at mahealthconnector.org or call Vineyard Healthcare Access if you need help at 508-696-0200.

The state election is this Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voting will be from 7 am to 8 pm at the Aquinnah Town Hall. Early voting is happening until Friday, Nov. 4, from 10 am to noon and 12:30 to 2:30 pm. If you need an absentee ballot, you must apply by Monday, Nov. 7 by noon. Please call our town clerk, Gabbi Camilleri, for more information at 508-645-2304.

The Friends of the West Tisbury Library are holding a pop-up book sale in the community room at the West Tisbury Library this Sunday, Nov. 6, from 12 to 4 pm. There will be cookbooks, trade paperbacks, Vineyard titles, holiday themed books, jigsaw puzzles and more. Payment can be made by cash, check or credit card.

Dukes County Veterans Services will lead a Veterans Day parade next Thursday, Nov. 11. Gather at 10:30 am at Nancy’s in Oak Bluffs, and the parade will be leaving at 10:45 am.

The Louisa Gould Gallery in Vineyard Haven is holding a special exhibit of the works of Vineyard painter, Stan Murphy. Stan’s son, David Murphy, will give an informal talk at the gallery on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1 pm.

Congratulations to all the Vineyard teams who played their hearts out last weekend. All Vineyard soccer teams won and I’m not sure if you’ve heard but the football team won as well. Did you know that? The Vineyard Cup is now back in our hands. It was a close and exciting game with a final score of 14 to 13. It was a beautiful day that brought many families and alumni back to the high school to support the current teams. Lucas Belain, son of Aquinnah chief of police, Randhi Belain, was captured in a photo that has now gone viral, consoling a Nantucket player after the game. It was an excellent display of decency and good sportsmanship.

It’s Scorpio season and there are many wonderful Scorpios here in Aquinnah. Happy birthday to Liz Witham, who celebrates on Nov. 5, Frank Perez on Nov. 8, and Gabbi Camilleri on Nov. 9.