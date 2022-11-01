Valério Sobrinho Rosa Parra Da Costa

Patricia Da Rosa and Diones Parra Da Costa of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Valério Sobrinho Rosa Parra Da Costa, on Oct. 26, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Valério weighed 7 pounds, 4.6 ounces.

Hazel Cordelia Simmons

Stacy Simmons and Scott Simmons of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Hazel Cordelia Simmons, on Oct. 26, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Hazel weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and joins big sister Emilia.

Maryanne Nunes Alves

Simone Amorim Nunes and Marcos Rogério Alves of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Maryanne Nunes Alves, on Oct. 25, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Maryanne weighed 7 pounds, 4.1 ounces.

Blumy Lucio Ramos

Jussara Ramos and Bruno Lucio of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Blumy Lucio Ramos, on Oct. 30, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Blumy weighed 8 pounds, 1.3 ounces.