Chilmark: The Library of Things, Pathways gathering, and Island Folk Pottery

You might call it “The Curious Incident of the Cooper’s Hawk and the Yellow-Shafted Northern Flicker,” found by my husband and son on the walkway from our front door last Saturday. No blood, perhaps a high-impact crash midair brought these two handsome birds together. On Sunday they waited to hear from Gus Ben David and whether the birds should be sent for testing. Well, now the story gets less interesting. Turns out the hawk attacked the woodpecker, and they hit our home and dropped. Had these wild birds had an unknown ending, someone might have been interested in what led to their demise. Be sure to contact the Department of Fish and Game Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife) at 508-389-6300, or mass.wildlife@mass.gov, if you come across a sick or dead bird(s).

I checked out a drill set from our local library so I could screw in a platform to the base of a bed I put together. If you haven’t checked out all the great things you can borrow, it’s worth a trip, as I’m sure you’ll find something to borrow from the Library of Things.

A few weeks ago, I ran a photo of a pregnant Sophia Van Raan and her husband Zach Murray. I’m happy to report the birth of a healthy seven-pound girl named Juliette on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 6 am, and all are doing well, according to new grandparents Sig Van Raan and Susan Dickler.

Early in-person voting is available thru Friday, Nov. 4, at the Chilmark Town Hall, 401 Middle Road (see hours at chilmarkma.gov/town-clerk). Apply for an in-person absentee ballot by Monday, Nov. 7, at noon.

The Barn Raisers Ball at the Ag Hall is Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7 to 10 pm; bring dessert and your dancin’ shoes.

Dena Porter’s photographs and Chilmark Coffee are among items available at Juniper in Edgartown, which is hosting Friday evening Art and Artisan Pop-Ups from 5 to 7 pm at 18 North Water St.

Outermost Inn is open from 11 am to 2 pm, lunch served Thursday through Saturday, Sunday brunch from 10:30 am to 2 pm. No reservations.

Pathways Gathering Space at the Chilmark Tavern hosts Ron Slate’s weekly Open Writing and Poetry Series, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 7 to 9 pm with Bessie Flores Zaldivar. Learn more at pathwaysmv.org.

Need to relax and reset? Try a Restorative Sound Journey at Peaked Hill Studio on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 7pm. Reserve your mat at peakedhillstudio.com/class-schedule. Also try our healing, anti-aging yoga.

Roberta Kirn and the M.V. Family Chorus welcome all ages to join the Winter Concert and Community Sing: Songs of Peace, Hope and Light. Six weeks of rehearsals on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 6:45 pm at the Milokan Cultural Center greenhouse (94 North Road at Native Earth Teaching Farm) begin Nov. 8 thru Dec. 14, with the 21st annual concert on Sunday, Dec. 18. Contact Roberta with questions at roberta@bewellsing.com.

Are you ready for Salt Rock Chocolate’s Pop-Up at Pandora’s Box? They will begin Saturday, Nov. 12. More details to come, or check saltrockchocolate.com/find-us.

The Chilmark library’s drop-in Knitting Group meets Tuesdays at 7 pm, all levels welcome. Don Nitchie returns with three virtual Poetry Drop-Ins on Wednesdays, Nov. 2, 9, and 16 at 4:30 pm. Selected poems for discussion and inspiration will be emailed beforehand. Email Tracy Thorpe at tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up. The MVLA started a Classics Reading Group with discussion groups on weekday evenings, starting with “Middlemarch” in November; learn more and sign up at bit.ly/classicsbooksgrp. Kids can join Caroline for Harvest of the Month Storytime: Carrots, at 11 am on Saturday, Nov. 5; try some and get recipes. Though there’s a waiting list, you can still sign up for the monthly Book Subscription box for ages 9 thru teens; learn more at bit.ly/chilmark-book-box, sign-up by the 21st of the month. Afterschool Lego Club meets weekly from 3 to 4 pm on Wednesdays. Fall hours: Closed Sunday and Monday; Tuesday and Thursday, 10:30 am to 5:30 pm, Wednesday, 10:30 am to 6 pm, Friday, 10:30 to 1:30 pm, and Saturday, 10:30 am to 5 pm.

Native Earth Teaching Farm is open Wednesday and Saturday mornings, other times by appointment; call 508-645-3304. The next Women’s Circles is Monday, Nov. 7, from 7 to 9 pm. Craft Nights are Wednesdays from 7 to 9 pm; cost is $5, or give an elder a ride, or bring a snack to share. The Mobile Monastery Chautauqua Tour is coming on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a Day of Mindfulness from 1 to 5:30 pm; email chautauquatour@gmail.com for more info (no registration required). Milokan Cultural Center offers Meditative Morning Drumming for families on Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 to 9 am. 94 South Road, Chilmark.

Menemsha Fish Market is open 10 am to 5:30 pm on Wednesdays, and 10 am to 6:30 pm all other days. Allen Farm is open most days, 11 am to 5 pm. Grey Barn’s farmstand is now closed Tuesday and Wednesday, and open Thursday to Monday, from 8 am to 5 pm. Other farmstands continue with their regular hours.

Chilmark Community Church Sunday meetings are at 9 am for in-person worship and fellowship. Masks optional. Tuesday Pizza Nights at 6 pm; bring salad or dessert, and be ready to play Bananagrams.

Island Folk Pottery shop is open Wednesday–Saturday: 11 am to 5 pm, Sundays 2 to 5 pm. The Folk Sculpture Trail is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm, through December. More info at islandfolkpottery.com.

Winter hours at the Menemsha Texaco Station are 8 am to 3 pm, Monday to Friday, and 9 am to 1 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

If you’re on Facebook, check It’s a Chilmark Thing for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.