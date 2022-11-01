COVID closes Edgartown courthouse

The Edgartown Courthouse was closed from Monday, Oct. 31, and Tuesday, November 1, due to an unspecified number of personnel testing positive for COVID-19, according to a notice taped to the building’s door window. The courthouse will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 2, after it has been disinfected.

Another notification taped to the door window stated that Edgartown District Court will reopen on Wednesday at 8:30 am. In the meantime, “restraining orders and emergency commitments may be sought through your local police department.”

The courthouse closing is also affecting the Dukes County Registry of Deeds. The Registry, which handles land transactions in the county, can process documents filed electronically as planned. However, if someone is closing on a property that is registered land (properties with titles certified by the state), Dukes County register of deeds Paulo DeOliveira said Massachusetts is not set up to receive those documents electronically. He said anyone in that situation or with other documents that can’t be submitted electronically should call 508-627-4025 to reschedule or for other assistance.

Tisbury health agent Maura Valley said while she still hears people reporting positive cases of COVID, the numbers are staying steady.

“We’re staying right in the mid-level,” Valley said.

However, there is uncertainty about the number of cases on the Island because so many people test at home and do not report to the boards of health which “we encourage … but it’s not mandatory.” Currently, other illnesses such as the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) add to public health concerns. Valley told The Times that she will continue to monitor the trend for COVID case counts.

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital spokesperson Marissa Lefebvre could not immediately comment on the number of people seeking COVID tests at the hospital, but said she will check and get back to The Times.