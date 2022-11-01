Creativity abounds at Sense of Wonder this fall

Sense of Wonder Creations will begin its Autumn Art Class season in November for five weeks. “We will continue again after the holiday vacation in January and go through the spring. Our curriculum will include exploring and discovering many interesting art mediums, creative projects, art history, drawing and painting skills, and include brilliant visiting artists this fall — Tsetsi Stoyanov and Olivia Becchio,” Sense of Wonder founder Pam Benjamin writes in a press release. Benjamin says the winter and spring sessions will also include more visiting artists.

Some of the art mediums children will experience include clay, watercolor, acrylics, oil pastels, dry pastels, tempera, colored pencils, watercolor, printing inks, crayons, and pencils. The children will be allowed to explore whatever projects they are interested in, the release says. “We will have many possibilities to offer them, which include drawing, painting, ceramics (hand and wheel building), sculpture, printmaking, papier-mâché, maskmaking, photography, and unusual special projects (from nature, real life, and our imaginations),” Benjamin says in the release.

Classes will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday after school, from 3:30 to 5 pm, for ages 6 to 14. Cost is made affordable with a sliding-scale fee, and financial aid and scholarships are available. If needed, fill out a scholarship application and an art class application at the Sense of Wonder Creations website “Art Classes” page at senseofwondercreations.org/art-classes.