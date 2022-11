Vineyard Complementary Medicine in Edgartown hosts a 5-point ear acupuncture clinic Monday, Nov. 7, from 6 to 7 pm. The 5-Point National Acupuncture Detox Association Protocol can help with many issues, including stress relief, anxiety, detox from alcohol, drugs, sugar, tobacco, and pain reduction. Online reservations required to hold your space, visit vcmpt.com/upcoming-events-2/ to sign up.