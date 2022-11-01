Tisbury: Daylight Savings Time ends, and Granny Squares

Heard on Main Street: Remember, the second mouse gets the cheese.

It hadn’t occurred to me that continuing PT at the hospital would help me see folks I hadn’t seen in a few years. I especially enjoyed seeing Larry Gomez, who is doing very well. And to have a short conversation with a writing friend, Gaston Vadasz, who has been through chemo, is now printing his work, and also looks so good. These are the side benefits.

I am still squirrelly about COVID — but cannot tell you how much I enjoyed breakfast outside at the Black Dog last Sunday morning. The friend who brought me had first given me a quiche and a pumpkin pie, not to mention a fresh pear, just perfect right now. And homemade macaroni and cheese. And we were so happy to be able to catch up with each other’s lives as we sat outside. She deals with the public all the time, so this was our first unmasked opportunity that felt safe.

Another friend brought me a lobster roll and some visiting time, and shared pictures of beautiful grandchildren. Pretty good day there, too. It is such a treat to enjoy being with others now — I still prefer doing this at a reasonable distance, or outside.

Daylight saving time ends the first Sunday in November. The official spelling is “daylight saving time,” not savings. Anyway, it ends Sunday morning at 2 am. Fall back and enjoy an extra hour’s sleep. You can tell who forgot because they show up extra-early for church on Sunday morning. Are they the ones who are often late when we change the clocks in the spring?

Our Vineyard Haven library invites children to meet Emily, the children’s librarian, at the Family Center on Fridays at 9:30 am for an outdoor story time and a scavenger hunt, weather permitting, of course. That’s across the street from the library

Did you know that at our library you can use your CLAMS card to borrow a membership card for a free visit to the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, good for three days? Also at the front desk, get museum discount passes for the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. Decide ahead of time when you’d like to go, and get full information at the desk.

Also at the Vineyard Haven library on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 pm, adults and children 12 and up are invited to learn to do Granny Squares. No reservation is needed, but materials are limited to the first arrivals. More at jrapuano@clamsnet.com.

And you can sign up with our library at 508-696-4211 for 5:30 pm on Thursday, Nov. 10, to join in a virtual discussion on how we can help bees. Also sign up for Zoom on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 6 pm for part 1 of six meetings with Prof. Weinstein, covering an assortment of short stories. If you’re signed up, start reading now.

The Louisa Gould Gallery has a very special exhibit of work by Stan Murphy. Stanley Murphy was an iconic Vineyard-based landscape and portrait oil painter whose work you have probably seen before, in Town Hall, for example. You are invited to meet David Murphy, one of Stan’s sons and the family art historian, to learn more about this collection as well as Stan’s work and life on the Vineyard. Enjoy an informal conversation on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1 pm. And see new works in the Fresh for Fall Show.

I am one of those who had trouble figuring out what to call Columbus Day, so this program seems very timely. November is Native American Heritage Month, so the Edgartown library has scheduled films for Monday afternoons that are created by and highlight Indigenous peoples, starting with “Smoke Signals,” Nov. 7, at 3 pm.

You can show up at Edgartown for their Drop-In Knitting group on Wednesdays at 3 pm or their Walk (about 2 miles) and Talk on Tuesdays, weather permitting. Also for kids 8 and older for Fit Camp, Wednesdays from 3:15 to 4:15, outside on the lawn, weather permitting. Also on Make it Mondays from 10 am to 4 pm, drop by the Childrens’ Room to create a different project each week; children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

Or register for Power Yoga on Saturdays at 9 am. Call Edgartown library at 508-627-4221 for in-person holiday Wreath Making on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 5:30 pm. They sponsor in-person tech time at the Anchors, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 11 am to noon; call 508-627-4368 to sign up for a 20-minute slot.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Mya Houston. Wish the best to Donald Childs on Sunday. Happy birthday to Pat Benway on Monday.

Heard on Main Street: You can vote now.