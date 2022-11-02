Doesn’t support booze without food

To the Editor:

Attention, Tisbury voters. Question 5 of the ballot questions, Nov. 8, is asking the townspeople to eliminate the necessity for restaurants, hotels, and inns to serve food when selling alcoholic beverages.

I don’t understand why restaurants do not want to sell food. They desperately needed alcohol to lure people to their restaurants, hotel, or inn. They got all the alcohol they wanted for “better business.”

When beer and wine didn’t seem to do the trick, they got hard liquor as well. OK.

Why do they need to take food away?

Please vote no on Question 5 on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Gretchen Snyder, Vineyard Haven