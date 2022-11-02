Fall Fuzzy was e(quine) fun

The Martha’s Vineyard Horse Council’s Fall Fuzzy Horse Show was held on Sunday, Oct. 30, on the grounds of the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society in West Tisbury. The fall show included 36 participants, ages 2 to 70, and 20 horses, according to Samantha Look.
The style of riding was hunter style, born of the tradition of fox hunting. But this show “had nothing to do with riding through fields and hunting foxes,” Look told The Times. It was about “getting the riding community together for an event.” She added, “A broad swath of the community came out from a wide range of barns.”
It was “not a hard, competitive experience,” Look said. “It was fun to have everyone cheer each other on.” The show is called the Fall Fuzzy because “the horses are getting a fuzzy coat right now.”
Here are the winners from Sunday’s event.
Fitting and Showmanship: First, Lara Baykent and Lily of Merriwood; second, Ayla Strom and The Reason Why; third, Nell and Mae Thompson and Little Man
Walk Trot Division
Walk Trot Equitation: First, Abigail Gilley; second, Nell Thompson; third, Grace O’Hanlon
Walk Trot Pleasure: First, Grace O’Hanlon and Shawnee; second, Nell Thompson and Little Man; third, Abigail Gilley and Clyde
Walk Trot Horsemanship: First, Nell Thompson; second, Grace O’Hanlon; third, Abigail Gilley
Walk Trot Champion: Nell Thompson
Reserve Champion: Grace O’Hanlon
Walk Trot Canter Division
Walk Trot Canter Equitation: First, Dylan Hart; second, G.G. DeBlase; third, Cameron Ganser
Walk Trot Canter Pleasure: First, Dylan Hart and Cumberland; second, Cameron Ganser and Coco; third G.G. DeBlase and Finn
Walk Trot Canter Poles: First, Cameron Ganser; second Nell Thompson; third Dylan Hart
Walk Trot Canter Champion: Dylan Hart
Reserve Champion: Cameron Ganser
Adult Walk Trot
Adult Walk Trot Equitation: First, Jill Lane; second, Kate Burnside; third, Celeste Ewing; fourth, Nina McMann
Adult Walk Trot Pleasure: First, Celeste Ewing and Shawnee; second, Jill Lane and Coco; third, Nina McMann and Jiminy Cricket; fourth Kate Burnside and Lancelot
Adult Walk Trot Horsemanship: First, Jill Lane; second, Celeste Ewing; third, Kate Burnside; fourth, Nina McMann
Adult Walk Trot Champion: Jill Lane
Reserve Champion: Celeste Ewing
Open Equitation Division
Open Equitation on the Flat: First, Jennifer Rand; second, Lyla Solway; third, Vicki Thurber; fourth, Marcie Mueller; fifth, Maggie Mae
Open Equitation Over Fences: First, Jennifer Rand; second, Vicki Thurber; third, Maggie Mae; fourth, Marcie Mueller
Open Equitation Champion: Jennifer Rand
Reserve Champion: Vicki Thurber
Open Hunter Division
Open Hunter Under Saddle: First, Vicki Thurber and Ferragamo; second, Jennifer Rand and H.D. New York; third, Marcie Mueller and Little Plumber; fourth Lyla Solway and Gemini; fifth, Maggie Mae and Gamechanger
Open Hunter Over Fences: First, Vicki Thurber and Ferragamo; second, Jennifer Rand and H.D. New York; third, Marcie Mueller and Little Plumber; fourth Maggie Mae and Gamechanger
Open Hunter Champion: Vicki Thurber and Ferragamo
Reserve Champion: Jennifer Rand and H.D. New York
Short Stirrup Equitation Division
Short Stirrup Equitation on the Flat: First, Ayla Strom; second, Charlotte Marshard
Short Stirrup Equitation Over Fences: First, Ayla Strom; second, Charlotte Marshard
Short Stirrup Equitation Champion: Ayla Strom
Reserve Champion: Charlotte Marshard
Short Stirrup Hunter Division
Short Stirrup Hunter Under Saddle: First, Ayla Strom and The Reason Why; second, Charlotte Marshard and Dakota
Short Stirrup Hunter Over Fences: First, Charlotte Marshard and Dakota; second, Ayla Strom and The Reason Why
Short Stirrup Hunter Champion: Ayla Strom and The Reason Why
Reserve Champion: Charlotte Marshard and Dakota
Pleasure Division
Open Pleasure Horse or Pony: First, Elizabeth Reid and TJs Purely A Doll; second, Lyla Solway and Gemini; third, Abigail Gilley and Clyde; fourth, Annie Parsons and Finn; fifth, Sofia Campos and Piper; sixth, Marcie Mueller and Little Plumber; seventh, Susie Buck and Callie
Trick or Treat Transitions: First, Tracey Olsen and Reina; second, Vicki Thurber and Ferragamo; third, Lyla Solway and Gemini; fourth, Abigail Gilley and Clyde; fifth, Maggie Mae and Gamechanger; sixth, Annie Parsons and Finn; seventh, Sofia Campos and Piper; eighth, Susie Buck and Callie; ninth, Elizabeth Reid and TJs Purely A Doll
Pleasure Hack: First, Elizabeth Reid and TJs Purely A Doll; second, Abigail Gilley and Clyde; third, Lyla Solway and Gemini; fourth, Tracey Olsen and Reina; fifth, Vicki Thurber and Ferragamo
Pleasure Champion: Elizabeth Reid and TJs Purely A Doll
Reserve Champion: Lyla Solway and Gemini
Dressage Division
Dressage Seat Equitation: First, Tracey Olsen; second, Vicki Thurber; third, Lyla Solway; fourth, Abigail Gilley
Dressage Suitability: First, Tracey Olsen and Reina; second, Lyla Solway and Gemini; third, Vicki Thurber and Ferragamo; fourth, Abigail Gilley and Clyde
Dressage Pleasure: First, Tracey Olsen and Reina; second, Vicki Thurber and Ferragamo
Dressage Champion: Tracey Olsen
Reserve Champion: Vicki Thurber
Western Division
Western Equitation: First, Elizabeth Reid; second, Mariah BenDavid
Western Pleasure: First, Elizabeth Reid and TJs Purely A Doll; second, Mariah BenDavid and Horus
Western Horsemanship: First, Mariah BenDavid and Horus; Elizabeth Reid and TJs Purely A Doll
Western Champion: Elizabeth Reid
Reserve Champion: Mariah BenDavid
Leadline Division
Leadline Equitation: First place to all! Lily Bolduc, Eliza Cronin, Riley Damier, Avery Estrella, Charley Mae, Cora Retmier, Reece Schwabe, Mae Thompson
Leadline Suitability: First, Lily Bolduc and Piper; second, Mae Thompson and Little Man; third, Avery Estrella and Dreamer; fourth, Eliza Cronin and Coco; fifth, Charley Mae and Gamechanger; sixth, Mason Parker and Reina; sixth, Riley Damier and Pawnee
GAMES
Musical Cones: First, Adele Stearns; second, Eliza Cronin; third, Ayla Strom; fourth, G.G. DeBlase; fifth, Roxy White
Crepe Paper Pairs: First, Mariah BenDavid and Martha Scheffer; second, Adele Stearns and Ayla Strom
Egg and Spoon: First, Adele Stearns; second, Martha Scheffer; third, Ayla Strom; fourth, Mariah BenDavid
Barrel Racing: First, Mariah BenDavid; second, Adele Stearns; third, Martha Scheffer; fourth, Ayla Strom
Sit-A-Buck: First, Martha Scheffer; second, Ayla Strom; third, Adele Stearns
Costume Class included riders and horses dressed as: tornado and lightning, dragon and dragon slayer, witch and night sky, unicorn and princess, Scooby Doo, Shaggy and Velma, Pony 4 Sale with bandaged rider.
The Fall Fuzzy could not have happened nearly as well without the use of the beautiful M.V. Agricultural Society grounds and the help of Chris Lyons. A special thank you to Morning Glory Farm and Vineyard Gardens for donating decorations for the jump course and treats for the horses. Thank you to Mariah BenDavid, Elyce Bonnell, Kaysea Hart, SBS, and Woodbe Farm, who all donated great prizes for the horses and riders.