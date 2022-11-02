Fall Fuzzy was e(quine) fun

1 of 11

The Martha’s Vineyard Horse Council’s Fall Fuzzy Horse Show was held on Sunday, Oct. 30, on the grounds of the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society in West Tisbury. The fall show included 36 participants, ages 2 to 70, and 20 horses, according to Samantha Look.

The style of riding was hunter style, born of the tradition of fox hunting. But this show “had nothing to do with riding through fields and hunting foxes,” Look told The Times. It was about “getting the riding community together for an event.” She added, “A broad swath of the community came out from a wide range of barns.”

It was “not a hard, competitive experience,” Look said. “It was fun to have everyone cheer each other on.” The show is called the Fall Fuzzy because “the horses are getting a fuzzy coat right now.”

Here are the winners from Sunday’s event.

Fitting and Showmanship: First, Lara Baykent and Lily of Merriwood; second, Ayla Strom and The Reason Why; third, Nell and Mae Thompson and Little Man

Walk Trot Division

Walk Trot Equitation: First, Abigail Gilley; second, Nell Thompson; third, Grace O’Hanlon

Walk Trot Pleasure: First, Grace O’Hanlon and Shawnee; second, Nell Thompson and Little Man; third, Abigail Gilley and Clyde

Walk Trot Horsemanship: First, Nell Thompson; second, Grace O’Hanlon; third, Abigail Gilley

Walk Trot Champion: Nell Thompson

Reserve Champion: Grace O’Hanlon

Walk Trot Canter Division

Walk Trot Canter Equitation: First, Dylan Hart; second, G.G. DeBlase; third, Cameron Ganser

Walk Trot Canter Pleasure: First, Dylan Hart and Cumberland; second, Cameron Ganser and Coco; third G.G. DeBlase and Finn

Walk Trot Canter Poles: First, Cameron Ganser; second Nell Thompson; third Dylan Hart

Walk Trot Canter Champion: Dylan Hart

Reserve Champion: Cameron Ganser

Adult Walk Trot

Adult Walk Trot Equitation: First, Jill Lane; second, Kate Burnside; third, Celeste Ewing; fourth, Nina McMann

Adult Walk Trot Pleasure: First, Celeste Ewing and Shawnee; second, Jill Lane and Coco; third, Nina McMann and Jiminy Cricket; fourth Kate Burnside and Lancelot

Adult Walk Trot Horsemanship: First, Jill Lane; second, Celeste Ewing; third, Kate Burnside; fourth, Nina McMann

Adult Walk Trot Champion: Jill Lane

Reserve Champion: Celeste Ewing

Open Equitation Division

Open Equitation on the Flat: First, Jennifer Rand; second, Lyla Solway; third, Vicki Thurber; fourth, Marcie Mueller; fifth, Maggie Mae

Open Equitation Over Fences: First, Jennifer Rand; second, Vicki Thurber; third, Maggie Mae; fourth, Marcie Mueller

Open Equitation Champion: Jennifer Rand

Reserve Champion: Vicki Thurber

Open Hunter Division

Open Hunter Under Saddle: First, Vicki Thurber and Ferragamo; second, Jennifer Rand and H.D. New York; third, Marcie Mueller and Little Plumber; fourth Lyla Solway and Gemini; fifth, Maggie Mae and Gamechanger

Open Hunter Over Fences: First, Vicki Thurber and Ferragamo; second, Jennifer Rand and H.D. New York; third, Marcie Mueller and Little Plumber; fourth Maggie Mae and Gamechanger

Open Hunter Champion: Vicki Thurber and Ferragamo

Reserve Champion: Jennifer Rand and H.D. New York

Short Stirrup Equitation Division

Short Stirrup Equitation on the Flat: First, Ayla Strom; second, Charlotte Marshard

Short Stirrup Equitation Over Fences: First, Ayla Strom; second, Charlotte Marshard

Short Stirrup Equitation Champion: Ayla Strom

Reserve Champion: Charlotte Marshard

Short Stirrup Hunter Division

Short Stirrup Hunter Under Saddle: First, Ayla Strom and The Reason Why; second, Charlotte Marshard and Dakota

Short Stirrup Hunter Over Fences: First, Charlotte Marshard and Dakota; second, Ayla Strom and The Reason Why

Short Stirrup Hunter Champion: Ayla Strom and The Reason Why

Reserve Champion: Charlotte Marshard and Dakota

Pleasure Division

Open Pleasure Horse or Pony: First, Elizabeth Reid and TJs Purely A Doll; second, Lyla Solway and Gemini; third, Abigail Gilley and Clyde; fourth, Annie Parsons and Finn; fifth, Sofia Campos and Piper; sixth, Marcie Mueller and Little Plumber; seventh, Susie Buck and Callie

Trick or Treat Transitions: First, Tracey Olsen and Reina; second, Vicki Thurber and Ferragamo; third, Lyla Solway and Gemini; fourth, Abigail Gilley and Clyde; fifth, Maggie Mae and Gamechanger; sixth, Annie Parsons and Finn; seventh, Sofia Campos and Piper; eighth, Susie Buck and Callie; ninth, Elizabeth Reid and TJs Purely A Doll

Pleasure Hack: First, Elizabeth Reid and TJs Purely A Doll; second, Abigail Gilley and Clyde; third, Lyla Solway and Gemini; fourth, Tracey Olsen and Reina; fifth, Vicki Thurber and Ferragamo

Pleasure Champion: Elizabeth Reid and TJs Purely A Doll

Reserve Champion: Lyla Solway and Gemini

Dressage Division

Dressage Seat Equitation: First, Tracey Olsen; second, Vicki Thurber; third, Lyla Solway; fourth, Abigail Gilley

Dressage Suitability: First, Tracey Olsen and Reina; second, Lyla Solway and Gemini; third, Vicki Thurber and Ferragamo; fourth, Abigail Gilley and Clyde

Dressage Pleasure: First, Tracey Olsen and Reina; second, Vicki Thurber and Ferragamo

Dressage Champion: Tracey Olsen

Reserve Champion: Vicki Thurber

Western Division

Western Equitation: First, Elizabeth Reid; second, Mariah BenDavid

Western Pleasure: First, Elizabeth Reid and TJs Purely A Doll; second, Mariah BenDavid and Horus

Western Horsemanship: First, Mariah BenDavid and Horus; Elizabeth Reid and TJs Purely A Doll

Western Champion: Elizabeth Reid

Reserve Champion: Mariah BenDavid

Leadline Division

Leadline Equitation: First place to all! Lily Bolduc, Eliza Cronin, Riley Damier, Avery Estrella, Charley Mae, Cora Retmier, Reece Schwabe, Mae Thompson

Leadline Suitability: First, Lily Bolduc and Piper; second, Mae Thompson and Little Man; third, Avery Estrella and Dreamer; fourth, Eliza Cronin and Coco; fifth, Charley Mae and Gamechanger; sixth, Mason Parker and Reina; sixth, Riley Damier and Pawnee

GAMES

Musical Cones: First, Adele Stearns; second, Eliza Cronin; third, Ayla Strom; fourth, G.G. DeBlase; fifth, Roxy White

Crepe Paper Pairs: First, Mariah BenDavid and Martha Scheffer; second, Adele Stearns and Ayla Strom

Egg and Spoon: First, Adele Stearns; second, Martha Scheffer; third, Ayla Strom; fourth, Mariah BenDavid

Barrel Racing: First, Mariah BenDavid; second, Adele Stearns; third, Martha Scheffer; fourth, Ayla Strom

Sit-A-Buck: First, Martha Scheffer; second, Ayla Strom; third, Adele Stearns

Costume Class included riders and horses dressed as: tornado and lightning, dragon and dragon slayer, witch and night sky, unicorn and princess, Scooby Doo, Shaggy and Velma, Pony 4 Sale with bandaged rider.

The Fall Fuzzy could not have happened nearly as well without the use of the beautiful M.V. Agricultural Society grounds and the help of Chris Lyons. A special thank you to Morning Glory Farm and Vineyard Gardens for donating decorations for the jump course and treats for the horses. Thank you to Mariah BenDavid, Elyce Bonnell, Kaysea Hart, SBS, and Woodbe Farm, who all donated great prizes for the horses and riders.