Veterans ride for free

The Steamship Authority is once again offering free passage to veterans who have been honorably discharged and active-duty military on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, according to a press release.

“All veterans, including active duty, military veterans, and retired military veterans, who have a valid military ID showing their active duty, honorable discharge, or retired status can travel as a passenger for free on all Steamship Authority ferries, including both traditional ferries and the Nantucket high-speed ferry, on Veterans Day,” the release states. “Veterans with a Real ID indicating their veteran status may also use this as a method of identification. This free travel offer is valid only for the active-duty military person, veteran, or retired military veteran, and does not include any other passengers, or the passage of a vehicle.”

Following a trial run in 2019, the Steamship Authority board voted to make this promotion an annual Veterans Day event. For details, please visit steamshipauthority.com/veterans.