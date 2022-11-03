Housing Bank committee decides next steps

On Wednesday evening, in what might seem like a step backwards regarding the proposed Housing Bank, the committee appointed to review and modify the Housing Bank legislation had to make the difficult decision to pull back and rework the act, following comments and recommendations by State Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, and Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, a week earlier.

At their Oct. 24 meeting, the Housing Bank Review Committee (HBRC) discussed how best to move forward with the 27-page proposed legislation, and was ultimately told by Cyr and Fernandes that the lofty Act would most likely need to undergo significant changes in order to be seriously considered by the state.

In addition to concerns about the length of the Act at their Oct. 24 meeting, Cyr and Fernandes informed the committee of their intent to file statewide enabling legislation that would streamline the transfer fee portion of the home rule petition, along with that of all other municipalities in the commonwealth.

After years in the making and a failed attempt in 2018 to create a Housing Bank, the home-rule petition was finally agreed upon, overwhelmingly, by all six Island towns at their town meetings this past spring.

The review committee, consisting of representatives from all six towns then sought input from government reps on how to avoid facing the same fate as Nantucket, where a similarly structured bill was withdrawn due to its unlikeliness to pass through Republican Gov. Charlie Baker earlier this year.

What was meant to be an informative meeting on how to navigate the process of submitting legislation became a recommendation to greatly modify the already Island-approved bill.

At their Wednesday meeting, the review committee mulled over the comments made by Cyr and Fernandes, and discussed two options: should the Island take their chances and continue with the legislation as-is, or would it be best to take time to modify the document, in hopes that the state would be more likely to codify it?

Although committee members eventually reached consensus on the latter, the decision was not one taken lightly.

With the transfer fee aspect of the Act slated to be no longer the responsibility of the Island, per the upcoming legislation to be filed by Fernandes, the committee discussed whether the changes proposed would be palatable to Islanders.

Committee member and Edgartown town administrator James Hagerty, aired his concern regarding the “very substantive changes that have been requested [by state reps],” calling it “a paradigm shift” from what was approved at town meetings. “I get concerned that we’re kind of going off the wrong path,” he said.

Hagerty’s sentiment was echoed by all committee members, but the clear necessity and urgency of the creation of a Housing Bank ultimately took precedence.

“Above all, what the voters really wanted,” said Aquinnah housing committee chair and town moderator Mike Herbert, “is to establish a Housing Bank.”

If the committee agrees to slim down the legislation and remove details on how the Housing Bank will work on-Island, committee chair and Chilmark select board chair Jim Malkin suggested a potential memorandum of understanding, at the county level, that would allow Island town reps to work together on specifics. Committee members all agreed.

In the effort to get the legislation passed through the necessary steps on its way to ratification, the HBRC agreed to establish a working group – Oak Bluffs affordable housing committee chair Mark Leonard, Tisbury finance committee member Rachel Orr, and Cyr staffer Michael Holcomb, district director — that would be tasked with reconstructing the bill before presenting it to Island select boards in December. With blessings of the towns, the committee would then submit the legislation to the state for consideration in the upcoming legislative session.