‘A winter of very expensive heating fuels’

The West Tisbury select board received a rundown of energy prices for the upcoming winter from Cape Light Compact during a Wednesday, Nov. 2, afternoon meeting.

Board chair Cynthia Mitchell was absent due to a schedule conflict, so board member Skipper Manter filled in as acting chair.

Cape Light Compact administrator Maggie Downey presented information on energy prices and that presentation is available on the West Tisbury website.

.“The Cape Light Compact governing board has been keenly aware and following what is happening in the energy markets in the northeast,” she said.

Downey noted “we will be experiencing and are experiencing” price increases in all fuel types. “Increases the likes of which I have not seen in my lifetime in some of these areas,” Downey said.

Several factors are pushing prices higher. For electricity, the war in Ukraine has raised prices by limiting natural gas access. According to the information provided by Downey, 45% of the electricity that powers New England comes from “natural gas-fired plants.”

“Electricity is produced heavily in New England with natural gas. A lot of homes are heated with natural gas,” Downey said. “There’s been a 300% increase in natural gas prices since this time last year.”

According to the Massachusetts Pipeline Safety Division, the state receives its natural gas from wells located in the southern United States, western Canada, and in the Atlantic Ocean off of Nova Scotia. However, impacts to U.S. natural gas imports affect the prices.

“We rely very heavily on liquified natural gas to augment electricity generation because you’re heating, generating, and producing electricity in the winter with the same fuel,” Downey said. “As a result of what is happening overseas and a lack of natural gas, we are competing [for] our imports — which we would rely on every year — we’re now competing with Europe for the same fuel.”

To “attract enough” liquified natural gas to the country, “we are … competing and paying European prices.”

Coal plants and nuclear plants shutting down is another reason prices are on the rise, according to Downey. While shutting down these fossil fuel sources is not necessarily bad, a lack of renewable energy sources to replace the productivity of these plants is an issue.

“What we have not seen is our offshore wind come on as quickly as we’ve shut down, so it’s pushed us to rely more heavily on natural gas. This is not forever, but this is going to be our winter. A winter of very expensive heating fuels, regardless of how you heat your home,” Downey said.

There are steps people can take to prepare, according to Downey. One is having a home energy assessment to make sure it is ready for the winter, which can be done by contacting Cape Light Compact. Another is checking, based on income, if you qualify for an electric discount rate. These, alongside more common methods like unplugging appliances not in use and setting the thermostat to 68°F, are available in the packet.

Erik Peckar, West Tisbury’s representative to Cape Light Compact, added there is a Mass Save store, a link to which is also on the Cape Light Compact website, which has deals for products and appliances that come with rebates for energy conservation.

Manter said “it’s amazing history, as they say, repeats itself,” remembering the oil embargo of the 1970s. According to U.S. Department of State’s Office of the Historian, the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries placed an oil embargo on the U.S. after its decision to resupply the Israeli military and “to gain leverage in the post-war peace negotiations” in 1973 during the Yom-Kippur War.

“It’s almost echoing a lot of what you’re saying,” he said.

In other business, the board unanimously approved West Tisbury zoning board of appeals administrator Kim Leaird as the town’s disabled rider representative on the Vineyard Transit Authority board. Meanwhile, the board unanimously approved accepting Ted Jochsberger’s resignation from the West Tisbury affordable housing committee and community preservation committee. Jochsberger abruptly announced his resignation during an affordable housing committee meeting on Oct. 26.