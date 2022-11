For all the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s peeps, it’s time to skip the bar and head to Airport Fitness Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 5:30 to 7 pm to play pickleball. Don’t know how to play? It’s a combination of badminton and ping-pong, and the rules are simple, making it fun for everyone. Free instruction is available. Sign up online at airportfitnessmv.com/pickleball or drop-in at 24 Airport Road, West Tisbury.