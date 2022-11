Shop opening day of the Featherstone Annual Holiday Gift Show beginning Monday, Nov., 14, from 12 to 4 pm. The 20th annual event features Island-made apparel and accessories, cards, calendars, dog goods, soaps, gift boxes, jewelry, pottery, photography, paintings, posters, purses, scarves, ornaments, and plenty of stocking stuffers. If you miss opening day don’t worry, the show will continue daily — excluding Thanksgiving — until Dec. 18.