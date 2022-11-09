Aquinnah: Joan LeLacheur jewelry, playground meeting, and artisans fair

Don’t say there’s nothing to do up here in the off-season. The Outermost Inn is open for lunch starting at 11 am, Thursday through Saturday, and for brunch on Sunday at 10:30 am. They will also be open for dinner on Nov. 14. The Orange Peel Bakery is going strong, with baked goods and soup during the week, and croissants and pizza on the weekend. The gift shops at the Cliffs are still open (weather permitting) until about the third week of November.

It’s not too early to start holiday shopping! Joan LeLacheur is having an open studio showing her ocean jewelry and mosaic tiles on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 11 am to 5 pm at 42 Old South Road. If you can’t make it, and would like to schedule an appointment, email Joanie at joanlela57@gmail.com, or text her at 508-939-1691.

The Gay Head Store closed for the season on Oct. 31. The Chilmark Store is closed for the season as well. Thank you to the staff of both stores for staying open into the off-season, and thank you to the Smalleys for bringing their wonderful store to town. It was fabulous having them up at the Cliffs. I look forward to next year.

Pathways Arts is back at the Chilmark Tavern; there will be a dance party this Saturday, Nov. 12, at 8 pm. The doors open at 7 pm — be ready to dance.

Part two of the “Aquinnah Edge Lane Road” forum will take place on Nov. 16 at 6:30 pm. An Island Road engineer will be present to discuss why Aquinnah (and in particular Lobsterville Road and West Basin) is a suitable location for a pilot edge lane road. They are looking for feedback on location, and opinions from the community. This will be a Zoom meeting. The link is on the town website, and the meeting ID and passcode are 891 9828 3051 and 010797.

At the library on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 3 pm, Sonja Josephson, founder of Seasons of Life Ayurveda, will lead an Ayurveda workshop on balancing diet, lifestyle, and self-care practices for the fall. This program is free, and all are welcome. Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register. The next meeting of the book group will be on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 3 pm to discuss, “On the Rooftop” by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton. Copies are available at the library.

The Aquinnah parks and rec committee is working on the upgrade for the playground at Town Hall. Volunteers are needed for various tasks, and there will be a meeting on Nov. 29 at 6 pm at Town Hall. If you are interested in supporting the project, but don’t have time to help, you can make a donation — make the check out to Town of Aquinnah, and put “playground” in the memo. You can mail it to Town Hall or drop it off there. The Aquinnah Artisans Holiday Fair will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 am to 4 pm. Last year’s show was a huge success; if you are interested in having a table, reach out to Gabbi Camilleri at aquinnahartisans@gmail.com or 508-693-5969. The table fee is $25. New this year will be a children’s art show; if you have children, or know of any kids who would like to display their art at the fair, please contact Gabbi. There will also be a craft table and the food truck.

Happy birthday to Susan Kline, who celebrates on Nov. 15!