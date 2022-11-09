Aquinnah’s Village Center Playground seeks volunteers

The Aquinnah parks and recreational committee is calling for volunteers to help complete the Village Center Playground. The committee invites all who are interested to join their next meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Aquinnah Town Hall at 6 pm “to chat with us about how you can be involved.”

“We need your help with this amazing project! All skill sets are welcome,” the announcement read. “Whether you have a small or large amount of time to give — we’d love to have you!”

According to the committee webpage, work is underway “to develop a new community space on the land behind Town Hall, where our townspeople and visitors can gather together and where our children can play year-round.” This space is planned to include “a new playground, fruit trees, walking paths, a covered pavilion, and more.”

“Our community has been planning this space together for the past two years, and we are now seeking donations and volunteer help to make this vision a reality,” the committee wrote.

Those who cannot volunteer but would still like to contribute can do so by donating. Checks should be made payable to “Town of Aquinnah” with “playground” on the memo line. Mail to or drop them off at 955 State Road, Aquinnah, MA 02535.

For more information or questions, email aquinnahplayground@gmail.com or adminassistant@aquinnah-ma.gov. Those interested can also visit the committee’s webpage, which includes documents about the village center plans.