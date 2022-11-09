We Dance — and we write poetry — at Pathways

Pathways Arts, based at the Chilmark Tavern during the off-season, hosts weekly events with everything from visual arts to dance, music, discussions, collaborative pieces, and much more.

Coming up on Saturday, Nov. 12, is We Dance, a community dance party that happens monthly, from 7 to 10:30 pm. This weekend kicks off the first event of the winter/spring season for Pathways. As people gather around 7, they’ll listen to funky R&B tunes, then DJ KB Free (Keith Bassett) takes to the decks with world beats, house, conscious hip-hop, and reggae music. Everyone is invited onto the dance floor.

Then, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 7 to 9 pm, Pathways hosts Writing and Poetry with guest poet Denise Duhamel, followed by open-floor readings for all writing styles. This is a hybrid event, with a Zoom link on the Pathways homepage, pathwaysmv.org.

Duhamel’s most recent books of poetry include “Second Story” (University of Pittsburgh Press, 2021), and “Scald,” published in 2017. An earlier book, “Blowout,” published in 2013, was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award. A recipient of fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts, Duhamel is a distinguished university professor in the MFA program at Florida International University in Miami.

For more information on all events happening at Pathways Arts, visit pathwaysmv.org.