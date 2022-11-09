Poet’s Corner

Is Everything Fodder

By Valerie Sonnenthal

why dribble and drab

why is not the question

whose underhand is lower

how low can this election go

out one window a woman welded steel railing

out another window a man pinned and repeatedly struck a cowering slight figure against the pavement

out one window the woman knelt down with drill in hand

out another window a man head hung rested on one knee letting the slight guy walk away

where will the dream ride on the gondola take me

will circles in evening mist along the river’s brick edges bring anyone back

does embracing a ring of wet fall leaves envelope our drive

do Heaven and Hell always have to be so close

is it their fateful underpinning

undermining foundations that have never existed

that each re-written history is remade for the moment

that holding your breath may or may not change a thing

dribble is drab fodder

steel yourself it’s an election

one dream ride letting the slight guy walk away

the fateful have to be close

yet the question remains

Valerie Sonnenthal washed ashore in 2005, contributes to The MV Times, is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets, and owns Peaked Hill Studio, offering Sound Healing and Kaiut Yoga. She lives year-round in Chilmark with her family and beloved dogs.

