Learn about Aquinnah’s new road idea

Aquinnah will be holding a community forum on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 pm on Zoom to present on the town’s Lobsterville area as “a good place for an edge lane road pilot, and discuss which stretch — West Basin Road or Lobsterville Road — will help us learn the most.” People of all ages are encouraged to participate. This is the second forum about the topic, the first of which happened in-person in September.

Martha’s Vineyard Commission special projects planner Dan Doyle initially proposed the idea to the Aquinnah select board in late August as a way to make Lobsterville Road safer for pedestrians and cyclists. The road would have bike and pedestrian easements on both sides, and motor vehicles would travel on one lane.

The Zoom meeting can be accessed at bit.ly/3WIcq1a. The meeting ID is 891 9828 3051, and the passcode is 010797.