Longtime Port Council member Robert Huss mourned

Robert (“Bob”) Huss, who served on the Steamship Authority’s Port Council almost since that advisory body gained its name, passed away on Nov. 3. Huss represented Oak Bluffs on the council. Huss joined the Port Council in 2005, only three years after its name had been changed from that of the old finance advisory board, according to SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll. Huss retired from the council in 2020. Former Dukes County Superior Court Clerk Joe Sollitto took over the position from Huss. Sollitto told The Times Huss was “very supportive” of him taking over the position. Sollitto said Huss “did an excellent job on the Port Council.”

SSA general manager Robert Davis lauded Huss for his service to the ferry line. “During his tenure, Bob lent the Steamship Authority his valuable expertise on a number of important projects, including the installation of Wi-Fi at the authority’s terminals and on its vessels; the rebuilding of the Oak Bluffs Terminal; the widening of the MV Gay Head, MV Katama, and MV Sankaty; the launch of the MV Island Home, MV Iyanough, and MV Woods Hole; and the start of the Woods Hole Terminal Reconstruction Project,” Davis wrote. “He never forgot his core responsibility to keep the needs of the residents of Oak Bluffs and Martha’s Vineyard paramount to the authority’s operations, and he was not shy about reminding me and our staff of our obligations. More importantly, he was a kind man whose friendship was appreciated by his fellow Port Council members and many of the authority’s staff. He will be missed.”