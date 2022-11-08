Robert Vail Huss, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 3, 2022.

Bob was a professor of computer programming at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt., until his retirement in 2000. Bob was a lifelong summer resident of the Island, and was thrilled to move here full-time upon his retirement. He grew up in the Campground, and eventually on East Chop, where he lived until his passing.

Upon retirement Bob used his time volunteering and traveling. His many volunteer activities included serving on the Steamship Authority Port Council for 15 years, representing the town of Oak Bluffs. He served on the Oak Bluffs library board, and was on the Oak Bluffs finance committee. He also served as president of the East Chop Beach Club, commodore of the East Chop Yacht Club, and president of the East Chop Tennis Club along the way — truly an East Chop man! Bob also enjoyed singing in the Martha’s Vineyard Community Choir for many years. He loved to swim, play tennis, golf, and sail, taking advantage of all the Island has to offer. He loved to travel with his wife Liz, seeing as much of the world as possible, frequently joined by other East Chop friends.

His biggest joy in life was his family, and “Grey Grey” was loved by all. Bob is survived by his wife, Liz Huss; his daughters, Beth Young and Barb Rush; son-in-laws Bob Young and Ron Rush; grandchildren Amos Gaylord, Ben Rush, Brendan Gaylord, and Cally Young; and great-granddaughter Mya Gaylord.

Bob was a lifelong Episcopalian, and a faithful member of St. Andrew’s Church. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, at 1 pm at St. Andrew’s, with a reception immediately following in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew’s Church, P.O. Box 1287, Edgartown, MA 02539, or to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, in his memory. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.