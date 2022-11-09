Oak Bluffs: Weeklong walk, and Tap with Hannah

“A vote is a kind of prayer about the kind of world you want to live in.” –the Rev. Raphael Warnock

I hope everyone voted on Tuesday, and I hope we have come closer to agreeing on the kind of world we want to live in.

Sorry I didn’t get a column done last week! We went on a road trip to the Berkshires, seeing the sights and visiting old friends. The foliage was spectacular! We stopped in Stockbridge for a night, then continued on to Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Former Island residents Mark Yale and Kendra Micare relocated there 12 years ago, and I had never been there. It’s a beautiful town, with a lot of history, including the famous mineral springs and the racetrack. They also have a historic carousel, built circa 1904. The horses are gorgeous — and they go up and down — but no brass rings. Kendra pursued her dream of owning a shop; it is called Red Wolf, and she sells an eclectic mix of women’s clothing and accessories, as well as unique home goods and furniture created by Mark from reclaimed wood. We had dinner at Hattie’s Chicken Shack, which is a tiny place but an institution in Saratoga Springs. It was built in 1938 by Hattie Moseley, who was famous for feeding everyone through hard times and good times. The current owner and chef has kept her legacy alive by donating proceeds to the community — and he recently beat Bobby Flay in a fried chicken competition. We, of course, had fried chicken, and it was the best we’ve ever had!

You can hear about a much more exciting trip on Nov. 19 at the library, when Tom Dresser and his daughter Jill will present a slideshow of their weeklong walk this past summer along the West Highland Way in Scotland. The Way is a 96-mile hike, heading north from Glasgow to Fort William, following old cattle drives, military roads, and railroads. This father-daughter team walked for six days, staying in a bed and breakfast each night along the way, and they enjoyed “every inch of the Way,” according to Tom. They will tell stories and show the scenery at 2 pm on the 19th; mark your calendar!

This is part of a series called “Travel Talks,” and on Nov. 12, the series will present Montreal with Allyson. This will be a great way to learn about Canada’s largest city, and how to plan your itinerary for a trip.

Other happenings at the library include “Conversation Circle” on Nov. 10 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. This is a chance to practice your language skills over conversation and refreshments. Good for speakers of all languages, to come together to converse! Or you can dance with Christina Montoya. From 6-7:30 pm, she will explore basic rhythms and movements of Salsa Suelta Cubana. No partner necessary, but registration is required at oakb_mail@clamsnet.org. For you tappers out there, Tap with Hannah begins Saturday, Nov. 12. Class begins at 10:30 am with a warm-up and basic tap steps and vocabulary. No experience needed, and some tap shoes will be available. Tap is fun for all ages, and a great way to connect with rhythm and music! Good exercise too!

We said goodbye to Sandra Bayne on Saturday; she was laid to rest next to her beloved son Javan in Oak Grove Cemetery. Sandra was an amazing, accomplished woman with a love for people and a smile that lit up the room. George Tankard eulogized Sandra by eloquently describing life growing up in the Highlands neighborhood, where Sandra and Richard spent summers at the family home and all the kids felt safe under the eyes of the neighbors. It was a beautiful tribute to Sandra; she will be missed.

Another Oak Bluffs citizen and beloved Campground resident, Herb Wass, passed away on Oct. 24. Herb had an amazing life of 90 years, and he passed at his favorite place, Teal Tomorrows, with his family at his side. Our deepest sympathy to his family.

I must wish a belated but very happy birthday to Nancy Danielson, who celebrated her special day on Nov. 5.

On Nov. 10, birthday balloons to my future son-in-law, Zach Sylvia! Denise Sanfilippo shares the day also. Our Island blueswoman and everyone’s favorite, Delanie Pickering, celebrates on Nov. 11. Take the day off, Delanie! On Nov. 12, we shout out to Oman Frame in Atlanta! We also remember Rick Colson, who left us way too soon on this day in 2012. Sing “Happy Birthday” to music man Jim Parr on the 15th, and then sing again to “Groovy Sue,” Suesan Stovall! Big birthday hugs to Cathy Parker on the 16th.

Send me your news!