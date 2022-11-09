Run the 5K for KJ

The annual 5K for KJ run will take place on Saturday, Nov. 26, according to a press release. The race will begin at 10 am at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS).

The race was established in honor of Kevin H. Johnson, a 16-year-old MVRHS student and cross-country runner who lost his life in a 2004 automobile accident. All proceeds from the race go to the Kevin H. Johnson Cross-Country Scholarship Fund, which annually awards multiple scholarships to members of the MVRHS cross-country team.

Runners can preregister at bit.ly/3tbTpqp for $30. Nonrunners can also donate money at this link. Registration can also be done on race day at the MVRHS cafeteria for $35, from 8:30 to 9:30 am.