Tisbury: Island Story Time, and Story Walk at Sheriff’s Meadow

Heard on Main Street: When I was a kid, I always wanted to be older. This is not what I expected.

Talking with friends the other day about childhood experiences at Halloween brought back memories. When I was in second grade, I had a yellow dress. All it took was someone to say I looked like the Morton Salt girl. And my dad had a black umbrella. So my mom suggested I carefully write a letter, probably to Morton Salt, asking for a big cardboard display box to carry. That was where I put the candies. Fortunately I only went to a half-dozen neighbors. The big umbrella was hard to carry.

Then when I was 13, a friend was staying overnight. We decided we could do one last Halloween before we were too old. We put red lipstick on our faces, not knowing we should put cold cream on first. Then we put on old white sheets, pinned under our chins with safety pins. We each had a pillowcase for goodies. After we’d done the six or so houses on our street, we took a side street and visited a number more. After a block or so, a police car flashing lights pulled up by us as we were leaving a house. The driver was a young officer whom I knew, the son of a friend of my mother’s. Mom had called to ask him to pick us up and bring us home. He did, charging us a fine — he took one of the pillowcases for the police station to enjoy.

Years later I was hired to babysit a big empty house one Halloween in Providence. I had a big bowl of assorted candy bars by the front door. I also had a big bowl of pennies, as at that time kids brought small boxes to collect money for food for the U.N. That wasn‘t nearly as much fun.

On-Island we had few visitors. But one year I was invited at 4 pm to see the huge crowd of kids who came from all over the Island to houses on Spring Street. After four hours I had learned that several teenagers came again. But it was difficult to safely maneuver my car off the street without hitting anyone.

Island Story Time with Weezie and Becky on Saturdays in November at the M.V. Museum is free for preschool children and caregivers. Weezie is Eloise Welz, a local storyteller often at Island libraries who uses movement, songs, and craft with her stories. Helping her is a museum educator, Becky Nutton, to create a new experience in the Hands On History room in the museum. Just come, listen, and have fun each Saturday morning in November from 10:30 to 11:30 am.

The Edgartown library offers, online, Chef Look Cooks. He will show you how to make pumpkin biscuits and gravy with roasted butternut squash and brussels sprouts next Thursday, Nov. 17, at 5 pm. Registration at 508-627-4221.

And there will be an in-person holiday toy swap on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10:30 to noon at the Edgartown library. Parents should bring new or gently used toys for all ages that your kids have outgrown, and swap with other families. Take home what you don’t swap. No drop-offs.

In person, you can enjoy the Sounds of Autumn concert series at the Edgartown library on Saturdays, starting Nov. 19, free at 6.30 pm. Also, Open Mic Night on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 6 to 7.30 pm. The library also plans to host an open mike night on the last Wednesday of every month, with performances capped at eight minutes. Registration is required by performers.

Did you know about the Story Walk at Sheriff’s Meadow Sanctuary? It is offered by the sanctuary and the Edgartown library. This is a self-guided activity at the sanctuary for children of all ages and their caregivers.

The Oak Bluffs library now has a Tap Class on Saturday mornings, tap shoes and experience not required. There is also a Community Potluck, everything cranberry, on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Of course, BYO plates, silverware, etc. And they host the All-Ages Chess Club on Saturday afternoons. Call 508-693-9433 for more.

Happy Veterans Day — fly your flag to honor the veterans. I know the VFW will appreciate help early in the morning to put up the flags at the cemetery.

Big bunches of balloon wishes go out to Katie Davey on Sunday. Happy birthday to Rebecca Gonsalves on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Eventually you will reach a point when you stop lying about your age and start bragging about it.