Real Estate Confidential: Fireplaces in the fall

Real Estate Confidential is a biweekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider information on the Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate market, presented by Fred Roven, owner/broker of Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears every other Friday in The Minute.

Every fall, with the first significant chill in the air, my real estate thoughts move to fireplaces. We have had enough of those warm, early fall days to fool us, but today brought thoughts of the warmth and coziness a fireplace provides. I plugged the word “fireplace” into my search today, and much to my surprise, there are currently 51 homes with a fireplace for sale. Adding the ‘s’ brought the total down to 10, and what a breathtaking group it is. Many are antiques thoughtfully renovated, and others are waiting for your personal touch to return the homes to their historic glory.

Besides the warmth provided, there is the joy of the fire actually lighting on the first try, the smell of burning wood, and the crackling sound to enhance the romance of the moment. Imagine having family and friends arrive for Thanksgiving to the glow of a fireplace with the smell and crackle of logs burning. Maybe add the aroma of nutmeg and cinnamon from simmering cider and you are good to go. Don’t forget to have scallops gathered that day, possibly even sauteed over your open fireplace.

Many of these homes have fireplaces in dining rooms (my personal historic favorite) as well as in multiple bedrooms, libraries, and family rooms. I lost count of the number of fireplaces in some, and you get the idea.

Taking a look at the Vineyard market, as interest rates climb, homes are taking longer to sell, and reduced prices are seen in many homes just priced too high early this year and struggling to find the bottom. Homes new to the market and priced right are still selling at similar averages to last year (and without those dreadful bidding wars). Unless we see a significant increase in the number of homes coming to market, prices remain stable for now.

The Edgartown home at 8 Atwood Circle has recently undergone a thoughtful renovation. The refinished antique wood floors, painted fireplaces, and original built-in cabinets preserve the warm, inviting character of this historic home. The location offers quick and easy access to Edgartown shops, fine dining, and the harbor at the end of Beach Street. New hedges and landscaping offer privacy for outdoor entertaining. This home has loads of character and is being sold fully furnished. You will fall in love from the moment you step inside.

Heading up-Island from Vineyard Haven to Lambert’s Cove, it would be difficult to miss the expansive lawns and stone walls of Tashmoo Farm at 31 Lambert’s Cove Road. The farm, originally built before the Revolutionary War, has been meticulously and tastefully restored to preserve the historic character and grandeur. The recently built pool house is accessible to both the Har-Tru tennis courts and the Gunite pool, and includes a well-equipped grill area and wet bar, a changing room, and full bath. The title includes access to Lake Tashmoo and the association dock.

The West Chop waterfront grande dame at 1115 Main Street overlooking Vineyard Sound, the Elizabeth Islands, and Woods Hole is named “Pierside” with the reasons self-evident. This Victorian home includes many original hand-crafted architectural details, including the expansive great room with exposed beams and windows on three sides offering panoramic water views with truly magnificent sunsets. The fully renovated basement addition – with an underground hallway and door leading to the beach path – also includes two bedrooms, totaling eleven throughout the house. Outside, beautifully crafted stone walls and mature perennial landscaping create a tranquil seaside retreat with convenient proximity to the West Chop Club and Mink Meadows Golf Club.

The in-town getaway compound at 77 Cooke Street has been upgraded by successive owners, and the property still honors the grace of the site’s original 18th century homestead. The landscaping has been upgraded to garden-tour levels and re-opened the streetfront vistas to the appreciation of neighbors and passersby. One downstairs suite directly accesses the rear patio via French doors. Perfect for that right-out-of-bed dip in your 11 x 27 ft. heated pool and spa. The detached carriage house with storage spaces and an extra laundry room on the lower level has a game room above featuring a custom stone fireplace, wet bar, and half bathroom. Dinner in town is near to your doorstep, as is the bike path to South Beach.

