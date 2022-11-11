M.V. Airport numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels

Some of Martha’s Vineyard Airport’s activities are returning to pre-pandemic numbers.

“We are starting to realize pre-pandemic levels of some activity,” airport director Geoff Freeman said about the October statistics. “Some of the numbers were due to some weather toward the end of the month of October and the runway closure of our primary runway while we were doing some painting and marking.”

October air traffic control counts saw 3,051 operations, a 27 percent decrease from the 4,170 operations in October 2021. This is more “in line with previous years,” according to Freeman. During the same time period, the airport saw 2,734 operations in 2019 and 2,452 operations in 2018.

Enplanement numbers from the airlines had an “interesting look,” according to Freeman.

“October is the first year that we saw JetBlue extend its season by a week and Delta also extended their season, which was previously done on Labor Day but they finished on October 10 this year,” Freeman said.

Despite the extended season, the 3,857 enplanements this October was an 18 percent decrease compared to 2021 during the same month, which saw 4,702 enplanements. In the Octobers of 2019 and 2018, the enplanement numbers were 2,559 and 2,940 respectively.

In October of 2020, a year COVID was skyrocketing, the air traffic control count saw 3,176 operations while there were 1,056 enplanements.

In other business, Freeman had updates for some airport projects. The wastewater treatment plant upgrade is expected to start “boots on the ground” in March of 2023 and continue until Memorial Day. There will be a pause in the summer and work will start up again in September with an estimate to be completed or “substantially completed” in January of 2024. The PFAS mitigation pilot project action plan is undergoing review by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection for any needed amendments or comments. Once this process is done, the pilot project is expected to begin on Dec. 5.

Martha’s Vineyard Airport was “wrapped into” a class action lawsuit against Florida and Gov. Ron Desantis’ administration over the September migrants incident.

“We haven’t heard anything other than that we were named in it,” Freeman said.

Meanwhile, commission chair Bob Rosenbaum shared a letter that an organization, which remained unnamed, sent. It read, “Biden and the left want to decide who gets hired and who gets fired according to their skin color. Even pilots will be chosen based on color, not flying ability.”

“It was flabbergasting when I got it,” Rosenbaum said.