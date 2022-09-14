Migrant workers land on Vineyard via Texas

1 of 4

A group of about 50 Venezuelan migrants, some of them children, landed on Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday via Texas. The migrants arrived by plane, which landed at Martha’s Vineyard Airport.

It’s unclear exactly who paid for the private charter to the Island.

Outside Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, Dukes County Sheriff Robert Ogden gathered the refugees and spoke to them.

“We’re going to take care of you,” Ogden said and his words were translated to the gathered crowd. “Get all your personal belongings together and then we’ll move. Does everyone have their personal belongings? We’re going to start moving you that way.”

The group is being brought to Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School where they will be fed and given shelter.

“The most important thing is we get you food and shelter and water,” Ogden told them. “

Speaking through an interpreter, one of the immigrants told The Times that they wanted to come to the Island and are seeking employment. One of the migrants named Leonel told The Times through an interpreter that he has no idea where he is.

The Times has learned that emergency managers are meeting to discuss a plan.

Republican governors in Texas and Arizona have reportedly been sending migrants to Washington, D.C., by bus.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have also made public comments suggesting that immigrants crossing the border into Texas should be shipped to blue states and have even mentioned Martha’s Vineyard because it is the summer residence of former President Barack Obama.

Last October, Cruz introduced legislation that would establish new ports in 13 Democratic-led communities, mentioning Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket by name, called the “Stop the Surge Act.”