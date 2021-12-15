DeSantis cites Martha’s Vineyard for immigration destination

During a press conference on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Florida, proposed spending $8 million to send undocumented immigrants out of Florida through contractors. He cited Martha’s Vineyard as a possible destination.

“It’s somewhat tongue-in-cheek, but it is true. If you sent them to Delaware or Martha’s Vineyard or some of these places, that border would be secure the next day,” DeSantis said during the press conference.

DeSantis said during the press conference this was a part of his response to deal with “the fallout of reckless border policies of the Biden administration.”

Some Florida Democrats see the taxpayer-funded immigration program as DeSantis’s ploy to boost his own political ambitions, according to the Miami Herald.

The DeSantis comment is similar to what some Democrats saw as a political stunt orchestrated by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. In October, Cruz introduced the “Stop the SURGE Act” and mentioned Martha’s Vineyard as a possible destination — a nod toward former President Barack Obama having a home on the Island.