Feiner Real Estate donates $1,500 to hospital

Feiner Real Estate representative Phil Cordella presented a donation of $1,500 to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital president and CEO Denise Schepici on Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to a press release. This donation was made via the Client’s Choice Program, through which “Feiner Real Estate donates a percentage of every real estate transaction to the local nonprofit selected by their client.” Diana and Sandy Ray were the clients who decided to donate to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

“I am incredibly grateful to Diana and Sandy Ray for choosing Martha’s Vineyard Hospital as the recipient of their Client’s Choice donation, and of course to Feiner Real Estate for running this impactful program,” Schepici said in the release. “Their gift directly contributes to the Hospital’s ongoing mission to enhance clinical services for our Island community.”

According to the release, Feiner Real Estate donated nearly $400,000 to Island nonprofits. Cordella also shared the news on the Facebook group Islanders Talk.

“The hospital was identified by my awesome clients, helping our program, after only six short years, inch closer to $400,000 in contributions to Island not for profits,” Cordella posted. “Thank you Martha’s Vineyard!”