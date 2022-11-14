Free VTA service for about a month

A grant has enabled Vineyard Transportation Authority (VTA) to offer free transit service during the holidays. The grant, which the VTA applied for along with 15 other regional transit authorities, comes from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), according to a VTA release, and is meant to encourage use of public transportation and stimulate holiday commerce. Free service will run from Nov. 25 through Dec. 31.

“We are excited for the opportunity to offer the people of Martha’s Vineyard free fare during the holiday season,” VTA board chair Elaine Miller said through a release. “This program gives everyone the chance to consider utilizing alternative forms of transportation. The VTA is an environmentally friendly and safe transportation option for people looking to go shopping this holiday season.”

“The VTA looks forward to making this holiday season more affordable, safe, and convenient for Martha’s Vineyard residents and visitors,” VTA Administrator Angela Gompert said in the release. “We encourage everyone to TryTransit because it has never been easier. Riders can simply hop on and ride without purchasing and presenting fare. The VTA strives to always improve services and provide a positive experience for our riders.”

Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Director Carolina Cooney expressed thanks to MassDOT and the VTA for the special free service.

“We have an excellent public transportation system on this Island and now is the perfect time to try transit,” she said through the release.