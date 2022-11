Court Report: Oct. 28 – Nov. 7

Oct. 28

Richard E. O’Connor, Hyannis; 67, three counts of breaking and entering a vehicle/boat at nighttime for a felony: continued to pre-trial hearing. O’Connor also faces a separate case of breaking and entering a vehicle/boat at nighttime for a felony, which was continued to pre-trial hearing.

Marcio Alves, Edgartown; 62, miscellaneous municipal ordinance/bylaw violation: case closed.

Luciano L. Desouza, Oak Bluffs; 37, miscellaneous municipal ordinance/bylaw violation: case closed.

Nov. 7

Yolanda Tucker, Oak Bluffs; 55, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, no inspection/sticker: continued to pre-trial hearing.

Chagnaro DeLima, Edgartown; 52, assault on family/household member: continued to pre-trial hearing.

Siobhan E. Francis, Oak Bluffs; 34, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pre-trial hearing.

Alberto E. Brito, Vineyard Haven; 41, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pre-trial hearing.

Sean S. Steves, Chilmark; 59, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pre-trial hearing.