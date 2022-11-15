Cribbage Club Results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our favorite game of cribbage. Eighteen players came and played. The results are as follows:

First, Roy Scheffer with a 12/5 +94 card

Second, Ronnie Ferreira with a 10/5 +56 card

Third, Bill Russell with a 9/4 +73 card

Fourth, Mary Alice Russell with a 9/4 +38

Fifth, Bo Picard with a 8/4 +53 card

There were five 24-point hands: Byram Devine had two, Jack Silvia, Rick Burbidge, and Richie Combra. There was one “flush in the crib” hand — Rick Burbidge. There were a total of five skunks — a game won by more than 31 points. Come and check us out if you play cribbage. We play every Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. Play starts at 6 pm sharp. We always have food to share, so bring your appetite.