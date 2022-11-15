Edgartown select board approves seasonal license extensions

During a brief meeting on Monday, the Edgartown select board agreed to extend the seasonal liquor license for Rosewater Cafe through the end of the year.

The board approved the request from Rosewater owner Julia Tarka unanimously and also agreed that for her 2023 liquor license she could make the request this spring to avoid having to wait until two weeks before it’s due to expire to get it extended.

“It’s really difficult to plan and staff accordingly when we can’t get permission until two weeks before we close,” Tarka said.

Select board members reached a consensus that they would approve the extension at the beginning of the season.

The board also unanimously approved three one-day liquor licenses on Dec. 2, Dec. 9, and Dec. 16 for a Friday dinner series at Rosewater Cafe.

A liquor license extension was also unanimously approved for Katama General Store through the end of Christmas in Edgartown on Dec. 11.

In other business, the board approved by a 2-0 vote the removal of two Cypress trees at 56 N. Summer Street with select board Michael Donoroma recusing himself because of a conflict of interest. The trees are 42 and 32 feet tall, select board chair Margaret Serpa said in reading the public shade tree notice. Cammie Naylor, a landscape designer at Donaroma’s Nursery, told the board that one of the trees is tall and not in great shape and the other one is leaning.

“I saw that picture,” Serpa said.

“While we’re under construction, we might as well take the opportunity to replace them with something more beautiful and something more healthy,” Naylor said. They are looking to plant quonset cherry trees, she said.