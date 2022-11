It’s not too early to start your holiday shopping this weekend at the World Market Holiday Shop in Vineyard Haven. Shop for handmade artisan products, including art, textiles, dolls, jewelry, crafts, and more at the Capawock Theater on Main Street. If you don’t have time to stop by, don’t worry, the shop will be open every day from 10 am to 6 pm through Dec. 24. Closed on Thanksgiving Day.