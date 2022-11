1 of 3

Pints and Pies, a collaboration between Mad Martha’s and Pie Chicks, comes just in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. This clever combination brings together two Island businesses specializing in desserts — locally made pies that can be topped with freshly made ice cream for your special dinners.

Stop by the Mad Martha’s North Water Street location in Edgartown on Nov. 22 and 23, and Dec. 23 and 24, between 11 am and 6 pm, to grab a pint and a pie.