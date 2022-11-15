Poet’s Corner

Scary Times

By Alida O’Loughlin

Who will keep us safe?

Safe from want, from crime, from war

Who will keep us safe?

Who will keep us safe:

The ones who lie about the facts,=

Who use vile words

And demonize the Other?

Who will keep us safe:

The ones who do their very best

To make the world a better place

For all, without exclusion?

Your choice, just vote

For all the ones

Who do their imperfect very best

To try to keep us safe.

Alida O’Loughlin lives in Oak Bluffs and calls herself “a frustrated poet and writer who never had time and is now running out of it … ”

